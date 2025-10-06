For years, South Korean artist Muddycap has turned to everyday mundane things for inspiration in his furniture design concepts. He used street lights, spray paints, cocktail drinks, power strips, beans, and more in his design inspiration for benches, sofas, and recliners. His designs offer visual entertainment, because they are bold, vibrant, playful, and artistic. His recent design, the “Cigarette Butt Chair,” is no different.

It is surreal, distorted, and aesthetically abstract yet looks comfortable to sit on too. It’s a progressive design and this year’s addition to the artist’s “Cigarette Series.” The collection already includes the “Smoke Chair” from 2023 and the “Cig Chair” from 2024.

The “Cigarette Butt Chair” is 3D-rendered to make it closely resemble the real thing. It would make a great display or even functional addition in boutiques, cigarette shops, and even at home for those who prefer quirky furniture pieces.

Muddycap’s creations blur the lines between reality and digital art. He has created pieces in the past too that offer both functional utility and creative display like the Fast Rocking Chair, made to look like it’s perpetually in motion.

It would be interesting to see the “Cigarette Butt Chair” brought to life. Renders show a high back rest and a low seat ideal for reclining. It has a polished look and shaped after a disposed cigarette butt, specifically patterned after how a cigarette looks after you extinguished it in an ash tray. The base of the chair also has what appears to be ash gathered around it.

Images courtesy of Muddycap