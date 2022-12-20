Over the years, almost everybody is getting into the sustainable mobility craze. Even with so many platforms to pick from, one remains the most popular to this day. Of course, we’re talking about bicycles and their battery-powered variants. Lately, e-bikes are becoming the go-to option for urban commuters and even hardcore cyclists. If you’re also in the market for one, Magicycle’s Ocelot Pro offers awesome features and capabilities.

What adds to its appeal is the robust nature of its construction. The manufacturer encourages you to take paths normal e-bikes will have trouble traversing. This is a huge plus for folks who prefer a two-wheeler that they can ride almost anywhere. Then there’s the ergonomics, support for various rider heights, and top-notch components. If these are the attributes you want, the Ocelot Pro needs to be in your hands soon.

What Comes With The Package?

The Ocelot Pro is a complete experience out of the box. As such, to set your expectations properly, there is some assembly required, albeit very minimal in contrast to other e-bikes. Most of its parts are already where they need to be except for the handlebar, front fender, front wheel, headlight, and pedals. Keep in mind that these are very easy to install even for novices.

It rides on 21.65” rims shod in chunky Kenda 20” x 4.0” tires with Tektro 180 mm hydraulic disc brakes for reliable stopping power. LED lighting on both ends keeps you visible in low-light scenarios alongside the Wellgo alloy pedals with reflectors. Its 48T,170mm forged alloy,dual-sided bashguard crank and Shimano-14-28T seven-speed freewheel are mated via a KMC chain.

Frame Design And Seat Adjustment

The key to what makes this a great electric bicycle is versatility. It’s evident Magicycle knows that ease of use and adaptability are what users typically look for. Thus, they went with a step-through 6061 aluminum chassis and an adjustable seat. This allows it to accommodate people as short as 4’10” and as tall as 6’2” with a comfortable riding position. Overall, this is already an attractive selling point.

Powerful Output With Remarkable Range

First off, the Ocelot Pro supports three riding modes: throttle-only, pedal-assist, and pedal-only. The latter is ideal for those who prefer a more traditional cycling experience as it requires pedaling and engages the Shimano 7-speed gear shift system.

Meanwhile, the rest of us who want to take it easy can let the 750W brushless electric motor handle all the work. The e-bike tips the scales at only 73 lbs., but it boasts a total payload capacity of 350 lbs. With a peak output of 1,000W and 70.81 lb-ft of torque, this bad boy has what it takes to push it beyond what the competition can muster.

Although it is electronically limited to 20 mph, you can tweak the settings to unlock the top speed of 28 mph. Supplying its clean energy is a removable 52V 20Ah LG lithium battery. The unit attaches underneath the down tube and is secured by a double lock system.

The first mechanism just needs a twist to detach, while the other requires a key to prevent theft. Next is the 52V 750W FOC smart controller which the Ocelot Pro houses within the joint of the down tube and seat tube. It is IPX8-rated against ingress of water and dust.

Magicycle claims it can travel up to 60 miles on battery power only, which is certainly impressive. However, activate the pedal-assist and your range should hit approximately 80 miles before it needs a recharge. The 3.0A fast smart charger can fully top up its batteries in four to seven hours.

Our Takeaway

Magicycle definitely has an outstanding e-bike here with a suite of excellent features that ship with each Ocelot Pro. Its robust build quality makes it a capable machine for use on and off the road. The utility you can get from the included rear rack and the optional front basket is perfect to help haul cargo.

It’s available in three colorways: Pearl White, Army Green, and Space Gray. Backed by a two-year warranty, this is perhaps one of the best models out there for your commute and recreation. So hit the streets or trails and just have a blast aboard Ocelot Pro.

