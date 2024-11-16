With tequila immensely popular these days, drinkers will eventually try other agave-based spirits. Mezcal is the logical choice as it is more nuanced and follows a traditional production process. As with every new experience, you deserve to sample an expression from a label synonymous with quality. Mezcal Amarás comes highly recommended and the Logia Lumbre is reportedly a must-try.

Retailing for almost $7,000 a bottle, this is a drink you need to enjoy in its purest form. Although mixologists have plenty of recipes for cocktails that use mezcal as the base, we suggest you sip this one neat. The distillery notes this is a limited edition release and part of its 2024 collection.

Moreover, it purportedly “takes you to a very cold climate while you are near an intense fire.” For those wondering, tequila and mezcal are indeed sourced from agave. However, experts explain that the former needs to be the blue weber variety, while the latter applies to all.

Moreover, the cooking process differs as tequila steams the piñas in above-ground ovens, while mezcal roasts them in an earthen pit. For the Logia Lumbre, the main ingredient is a variety indicated by its namesake. Mezcal Amarás also crafts it via an ancestral method that requires clay stills.

The result is “silky Mezcales with a broad spectrum of flavors and aromas with a toasted finish.” Pour a serving of Logia Lumbre and it exudes aromas of currant on top of mineral notes. Next is a palate of nougat with mushrooms and a creamy texture. Only 399 bottles are available for purchase.

Images courtesy of Mezcal Amarás