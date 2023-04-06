Did any of you check out the Abacus by Pentaform? It was a fascinating Windows computing platform housed inside a keyboard. Given how advancements in manufacturing now allow companies to shrink components, it won’t be long before powerful systems are integrated within the portable and familiar form factors. The Mac Nano is an interesting concept that embodies the exact idea.

Firstly, everyone knows Apple has no plans to license its operating system out to original equipment manufacturers. Unlike Android and Windows, most devices in the market are from OEM groups. Although Google and Microsoft also produce first-party hardware, they have a wider reach due to this business setup.

Earlier this year, we saw the launch of the latest MacBook Pro and Mac Mini. Both are packing the M2 chipset series. However, the Mac Nano is probably what the company can hopefully consider down the line. Since they’re already scaling down the size of their computers, there will come a time wherein everything we need fits inside a sleek keyboard.

The Mac Nano concept is the work of Karim BENNANI MEZIANE (Le KBM) and it is somewhat similar to the Abacus. This is basically an M2-powered Mac Mini redesigned to fit inside a Magic Keyboard. Still, there are some unique features like the return of the controversial Touch Bar.

Love it or hate it, there are folks who genuinely find it intuitive over the regular tactile function keys. Another notable tweak is the inclusion of a Touch ID button on the top right corner of the Mac Nano. Along with its CPU are 24 GB of unified memory and 2 TB SSD storage. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.3, USB-C, Thunderbolt, and USB-A. Battery life is supposedly enough for up to eight hours.

Images courtesy of Le KBM