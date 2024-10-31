Traditionally, people associate a 70-year milestone with platinum. This is exactly why Leica plated the M Edition 70 in the precious metal. Photography enthusiasts recognize the brand’s stellar reputation for quality and performance, which is why its cameras are popular globally. Only 250 sets of this extremely exclusive shooter are available for purchase.

The first-ever model in the series was launched in 1954. As Leica puts it, “The M series has embodied unmistakable aesthetics and exceptional image quality.” Seven decades of imaging experience all boils down to pure nostalgia as this SKU revisits a time when every shot counts. An APO-Summicron-M 50 f/2 ASPH lens comes with the package.

There are no digital shortcuts available here so users need to carefully consider all parameters before they hit the shutter. Accompanying your M Edition 70 is a platinum-plated film canister with a black-and-white negative film inside. Collectors will love everything Leica curated to celebrate the range’s 70th anniversary.

Indulge in the tactile mechanical vibrations as you engage the Leicavit M fast winder. The metal components of the body and lens give off a muted luster. Furthermore, knurled dials, textured edges, and the black synthetic leather all feel like sensory bonuses as you hold the unit. Also. let’s hope there are purchase limitations to prevent ridiculous resale prices from scalpers.

Finally, each M Edition 70 “is a masterpiece of craftsmanship. Its most striking feature is the platinum plating, which lends the camera a luxurious finish. Platinum, known for its rarity and durability, underscores the exclusive character of this set and guarantees exceptional longevity,” describes the product page.

Images courtesy of Leica