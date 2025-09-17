Staying at the m.o.r.e. cabin in the wilderness of Wakefield, Quebec, isn’t for the faint of heart, especially those with a fear of heights. The low-waste CLT (cross-laminated timber) abode rises 60 feet above the forest floor on a single steel mast. Its slender frame boldly cantilevers over a cliff face that overlooks a beautiful lake.

The design takes an eco-friendly approach by preserving the natural terrain and the surrounding trees. Zoning for this shelter required a 100-foot (30-meter) setback from the lake. Hence, a cliff face was incorporated at the 100-foot mark in the design.

Likewise, a zoning variance that minimizes harm to the immediate hillside and forest allows the front of m.o.r.e. cabin to hover over the 75-foot (30-meter). Albeit, the structure lightly touches the land on its back end to engage the surrounding flora and fauna.

Moreover, avoiding a large foundation preserved the watershed’s flora and soil, which in turn prevents erosion. Using a steel “mast” in the cabin’s foundation instead of concrete also dramatically reduced the carbon footprint.

Likewise, 3-ply CLT panels and glulam beams used in the construction were milled offsite and then hoisted into place. This method reduces construction time and avoids damage to the landscape caused by construction machinery. m.o.r.e. cabin is off-grid ready and powered by solar units.

For thermal regulation, its 12-foot interior height and extra height above the lake allow excellent cross-ventilation. The surrounding tree canopy also provides the south-facing glazed wall with sufficient shade in the warmer months. Then, sunlight penetrates through bare branches and into large windows for heat during winter. m.o.r.e. cabin also integrated bat pods into the mast to prevent endangered brown bats from entering the home.

Images courtesy of Kariouk Architects