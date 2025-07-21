Sudameris Plaza will be the tallest skyscraper in Asunción, Paraguay. Designed by Foster + Partners, the 39-story structure stands 188 meters (617 feet) and will be the headquarters for Sudameris Bank. The tower will outrank the current tallest Icono Tower that stands 142-metre-tall (466 feet).

Renders for the structure show a glazed center wrapped by a series of rectangular, concrete frames. The frames expand over the top and slightly bends inward at the base. It will house the bank’s offices on the first six floors and the two highest levels, and commercial spaces in the middle.

Sudameris Plaza will have social spaces, cafes, and shops, including a glass-enclosed block at ground level that will contain “low-rise” retail spaces. Moreover, it will have a public garden, a landscaped plaza, an auditorium, and an art gallery.

Foster + Partners integrated greenery throughout shared spaces of the building to foster a connection with nature from within its walls. David Summerfield, Head of Studio, says “the greenery travels up the building through sky gardens, improving wellbeing by offering varied breakout spaces with nature.” Its open-plan interior layout prioritizes the natural environment. The double and triple-height offices occupy 12-meter-deep floorplates on the north that are linked to outdoor green terraces.

Then “collaboration spaces” at the south look out over the public garden. Moreover, Sudameris Plaza will optimize resources and incorporate technologies for energy efficiency. It will also feature rainwater harvesting systems and solutions that reduce the heat island effect. The tower is set back from the street, creating a covered walkway around its base that leads to the public garden. Visitors enter the tower through a double-height lobby.

Images courtesy of Foster + Partners