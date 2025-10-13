If you like motorcycles, some of the coolest ones are usually limited to the silver screen. Mostly thanks to advanced computer-generated imagery (CGI), hand-drawn animation, or practical effects, these iconic bikes come to life. Meanwhile, DAB Motors gives it a shot with the Experiment 007: 80s Futurism, and it should be obvious where it drew inspiration from.

Ever since the release of Disney’s Tron in 1983, the scenes with the Light Cycles have been the most memorable. These fictional two-wheelers could only move in straight lines and make 90-degree turns. Each also generated walls along its path, which can damage anything that makes contact.

Of course, the sequel — Tron: Legacy — saw a major design and visual upgrade over the janky CGI of the original. In fact, there were many working real-world replicas created. This time, we have the third installment in the series, TRON: Ares. Once again, The Experiment 007: 80s Futurism is a concept based on the protagonist’s ride.

DAB Motors incorporates a few design elements from its electric motorcycles. It flaunts a sporty silhouette of a superbike with hubless wheels on both ends. In line with the futuristic theme of the film, there is plenty of decorative lighting throughout.

While we have yet to develop the technology to produce solid light, the renders show otherwise. The sources appear to be the taillight and rear wheels. Plus, the crimson color adds a menacing vibe to it and reminds us of Sith lightsabers from Star Wars. We hope to see a functional prototype of the Experiment 007: 80s Futurism.

Images courtesy DAB Motors