Almost every profession has benefited from tech innovations. Modern versions of traditional tools and the powerful computing power of smartphones have streamlined some traditionally time-consuming processes. For example, architects can now rely on digital measuring instruments like the M-Cube from HOZO Design Co. to aid in floor planning and so much more.

We have featured several successful crowdfunded projects from the company in the past such as ROLLOVA and MEAZOR. As of this writing, this new product is shaping up to be another successful venture with 475 backers already pledging around $121,662. With a goal of only $5,012 with 39 days to go, it is evident that the M-Cube is heading for mass production soon.

Our hands-on time with their previous releases leads us to believe this latest addition to their catalog will ship with a robust build quality, a premium feel, and exceptional functionalities. It seems all their research and development from before has culminated into a versatile all-in-one measuring tool with modular capabilities.

As indicated by their Kickstarter page, the M-Cube core unit is designated as module 00 — a laser measure that weighs only 80 grams. It sports a 1.89″ display with a peak brightness of 400 nits. It works both indoors and outdoors and is powered by a 900 mAh battery. According to HOZO Design Co., modules 02, 04, and 06 are still currently in development.

Meanwhile, there are three module add-ons already detailed. 01 Smart Planner, 03 Bilateral Laser, and 05 Scale Roller. All three connect to M-Cube module 00 via a magnetic pogo-pin interface and securely lock into place via a quick-release latch system. Available accessories include the M-Charging Station, M-Expert Kit, Target Plates, and Master Tripod. Orders should be ready to ship out by March 2024 as specified by the roadmap from HOZO Design Co.

Images courtesy of HOZO Design Co.