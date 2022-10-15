When people who are into motoring talk about hybrids, what typically comes to mind are automobiles with an internal combustion engine and an electric motor. However, one look at the Voodoo from Lyric Cycles tells us it’s also applicable to platforms like it. In fact, this is a versatile two-wheeler ideal for your city commute.

At first glance, it looks like a café racer project with a classy vintage motif. However, the manufacturer tells us that “this powerful electric shape-shifter satisfies the need for speed.” We get the reference given the Voodoo is essentially a motorcycle, moped, and e-bike all rolled into one.

Lyric Cycles encourages you to ride it on or off the road courtesy of dual-sport capabilities. The naked trellis frame highlights its lightweight construction. This benefits its performance and also makes storage a breeze. It’s packing a powerful 3,000W hub motor with 18,000 peak Watts at your disposal.

This means your Voodoo can tackle hills effortlessly, handle up to 400 pounds, and accelerate quickly. It can also hit a top speed of up to 65 mph, which helps it keep up with other motorists on the road. Managing the power delivery to its electric motor is an ASI BAC 4000 controller.

Enjoy a smooth riding experience as its forks and mono-shock suspension systems handle dynamic changes in terrain. A trip on a full battery should be enough for about 55 to 65 miles. Moreover, regenerative braking technology recharges your batteries as well.

The Voodoo’s saddle can comfortably seat up to two. Much like a motorcycle, it sports headlights, turn signals, bar-end mirrors, a horn, and a full-color LCD display for telemetry. A USB port allows owners to charge their devices while on the go.

Images courtesy of Lyric Cycles