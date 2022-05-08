Armani is looking to enhance the lucrative appeal of Saudi Arabia’s Diriyah City with its planned luxury Armani Hotel construction. Touted as the next big attraction, it will provide amazing amenities and even residential units.

For starters, the Armani Hotel will include 70 luxuriously appointed suites, two restaurants, and a spa. The suites will have their own spa and swimming pool. They will also offer a wide range of wellness, relaxation, and hospitality experiences.

Moreover, the hotel connects to approximately 18 exclusive self-contained, ultra-luxury Armani branded residences. These residences will have their design and furnishings provided by Armani, of course. Likewise, they will feature spacious interiors and outdoor pools, rooftops, and landscaped terraces.

Talking about the project, Giorgio Armani said, “This is a pioneering project that was borne from rediscovering Saudi Arabia’s roots: A dialogue between history and the present that I find very fascinating. Armani Hotel Diriyah allows me to interpret my idea of lifestyle and hospitality in a particularly subtle and embracing way. After celebrating the 10th anniversary of the opening of the Armani Hotels in Milan and Dubai, I am ready to take on this exciting new challenge. I am inspired by this initiative and delighted to be part of a project of such wide geographical and cultural scope.”

The Armani Hotel will stand in the city of Diriyah, a 300-year-old site located 15 minutes from Riyadh. The project will be among the many upcoming attractions in the Diriyah development, which will soon include 13 districts inclusive of museums, residences, and fine dining. Moreover, it will have cultural institutions, office space, outdoor attractions, hospitality offerings, and retail areas.

Image courtesy of Architectural Digest