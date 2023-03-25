Finding a leather jacket that perfectly fits your taste and size can be challenging especially if you shop around in physical stores. But if you want one specially tailored to your preference, then Canadian-based company Lusso Leather is an expert in this field. The company makes custom bespoke clothing and quality leather jackets that will stand the test of time.

They specialize in custom made-to-order leather products including jackets, bags, and belts. Personalization is endless to inspire you to dig into your inner fashion designer. You can pick out any jacket and design. Then choose from a selection of leather, linings, and other accessories before you have the jacket tailored to your ideal fit.

Lusso Leather even updates you on the progress of your customized jacket through photos sent to you personally. Quality checks are also ensured before the shipment of your order. This way, you never have to settle for less when you can have one made exactly to your liking.

The company especially has handsome leather jackets that would look good with just about anything and for just about any occasion. Their jackets are not only stylish and fashionable but also of the highest quality. They value each order and do not compromise on quality by meticulously creating designs down to the last tiny detail. The company takes pride in providing personal attention to every detail.

Moreover, Lusso Leather guarantees the craftsmen get their fair share of the sales by cutting out the middlemen. This means you get your jacket at a fair price without the exorbitant markups.

Best of all, the company uses ethically and sustainably sourced leather from byproducts of meat and the farming industry. The leather comes from tanneries that use chrome-free and azo-free dyes and the chemicals used are from Europe and fall under strict EU regulations. Their made-to-order business model also keeps energy consumption and material waste to a minimum.

Below are just some of the best-selling men’s leather jackets from Lusso Leather that you should check out. They are available in over 50 different colors of leather and you can customize them according to your liking.

“Perfect” Biker Style Classic Black Premium Heavy Leather Jacket

This jacket features a satin polyester lining and a shell made from 100% full-grain cowhide leather that’s thick and heavy for warmth and durability. It has a zipper closure, an adjustable belt buckle, lapels with snap-button collars, an open hem cuff, and enough storage pockets; one inside and three outside.

Carter’s Distressed Biker Bomber Shearling Jacket

Stay warm and comfortable when the temperature drops in this classy jacket crafted with 100% heavy double-faced sheepskin shearling inside and out. It naturally retains body heat and Sheep’s wool is also breathable and moisture-wicking making it naturally water resistant. Thus, you not only stay warm but also dry.

This jacket also retains its softness and shape for decades. Other details include a zipper closure, one interior, and two exterior pockets, zipped cuffs, and a collar belt on the notch lapels.

Nick Hawley’s Two-Tone Brown Cafe Racer Leather Jacket

This is a simple yet sleek addition to your repertoire of leather jackets. It’s crafted from soft and lightweight premium full-grain lambskin leather with a satin polyester lining. It’s customizable to cowhide leather with a different fabric lining. It features an open hem cuff, a central zipper closure, a round band snap collar, one interior pocket, and four functional exterior pockets.

Phan’s Brown Aviator Bomber Shearling Jacket With A Waist Belt

Get all cozy and warm even in freezing temperatures courtesy of this bomber jacket with its 100% sheepskin shearling lining and a shell crafted from 100% fine Spanish Merino double-faced sheepskin shearling. Perfect for winter, this garment retains body heat and is breathable. Its moisture-wicking properties naturally repel water so you stay dry and comfortable. It features a shirt-like fur collar with a belt and a removable double collar, a zipper closure, shearling cuffs, and two exterior pockets.

Distressed Biker Style Jacket With Belt

A biker look will never run out of style. Take this Lusso Leather jacket with a distressed finish for instance. It looks great worn to a party, to lunch with friends, or as a rugged touch to a business getup. It boasts a premium soft and lightweight lambskin shell and a satin polyester lining. An adjustable belt with a buckle lets you dial in the desired fit. Other features include zipper cuffs, zipper closure, and notch lapels with press studs. This biker jacket also comes with enough pockets to store your EDC; an interior, three zipped pockets, and one coin pocket.

Byrne’s Brown & Black Aviator Style Leather Jacket With Spread Collars

This leather jacket oozes confidence. It’s sleek, sophisticated, and definitely a head-turner. It comes in a shirt collar style with buttoned cuffs, a central zipped closure, bi-swing shoulders, and an elasticated waistband. This jacket provides lightweight protection from the cold with its 100% full-grain lambskin shell and satin lining. It has two pockets on the outside that also serve as hand warmers and two pockets inside.

About Lusso Leather

If you’re wondering if Lusso Leather is a legitimate company, then the answer is YES. It is owned by Mr. Hannban and based in Canada, with its headquarters in Pickering, Ontario. It specializes in the manufacturing and selling of high-quality leather products. The company comprises a team of dedicated and skilled designers and craftsmen who work together to create high-quality products and turn your dream leather jacket design into reality.

Lusso Leather only uses the highest or premium quality leather for its products. The leather used comes from reputable suppliers and its products are known for their durability and quality. Its incredible customer service and credibility also speak for its tenure in the business.

The company has been in the industry for a long time and has built a good reputation among its customers. It has its own secure website where you can make purchases safely and has amassed only positive reviews from its customers on Google and its websites where real buyers post images of their purchases.

Lusso Leather offers free shipping services worldwide and provides tracking details as soon as the order is dispatched. The delivery timeframe depends on the customer’s location. It can range from 2 to 5 or 5 to 7 business days, although there may be longer waiting periods for custom-made leather jackets.

Order Yours Now