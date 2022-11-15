We’re still a couple of years away before Land Rover officially launches a fully electric platform, but there are options for those who want one now. The British marque is still targeting 2024 or later for its first completely emission-free ride. Thankfully, you can turn to Lunaz and have them build a bespoke unit like this Country.

The United Kingdom-based shop draws inspiration from a James Bond film in 1983. If you’ve seen Octopussy, there’s a brown Range Rover minus a roof with side-facing seats on the rear. Lunaz is putting its signature spin on this cool restomod which is packing a custom green powertrain under a topless body.

The donor vehicle undergoes a complete disassembly before work starts on the conversion. The Country’s chassis and suspension then welcome a series of upgrades to reinforce everything. These help the SUV support the new battery-electric setup.

Lunaz states the Country is capable of 360 horsepower and 450 lb-ft of torque. This places its performance at roughly 177% more than the stock V8 mill of the Range Rover. The battery capacity is not specified but the brakes boast regenerative capabilities to help extend range.

Aesthetics-wise, this electric restomod flaunts a Maya Blue paint job. Meanwhile, the cockpit shows sections in black with upholstery in a matching shade as the exterior. The dashboard, steering wheel, and other elements are in darker navy blue. Wooden trims line the center console and rear flooring.

CEO of Lunaz David Lorenz says, “the dramatic surge in demand for clean-air classic Range Rovers is significant proof of concept for Lunaz Design. The market has confirmed that re-engineering, electrifying, and upcycling the most significant cars in the world will secure their relevance for generations to come.” The Country is a beauty.

Images courtesy of Lunaz