When it comes to cycling, helmets have come a long way. They are now equipped with signal lights for further protection during nighttime rides and the Lumos Kickstart bike helmet has these features and more.

This gear is an upgrade to the Kickstart Lite with the addition of turn signals and automatic warning light. Although both give great visibility, the Kickstart features more safety options. It has the Multi-directional Impact Protection System (MIPS) that provides additional brain support in case of angled or rotational impacts. The system protects the head from an impact speed of up to 6.7 meters per second.

Moreover, the Lumos Kickstart comes with 48 LEDs surrounding the front and back to provide you with an intense output of over 500 Lumens for extreme 360-degree visibility. The LEDs also serve as a signal or automatic warning lights that alert traffic around you when you turn a corner or stop to avoid a collision. Both front and back warning lights blink accordingly whenever you signal for a turn or a stop.

Likewise, this smart helmet works with a companion Apple and Android app to customize light flashing patterns, track cycling activity, and check the battery life. The added Lumos Remote lets you activate the turn signals. You can also pair gesture-triggered indicators with an Apple watch.

The Lumos Kickstart runs on a rechargeable battery that takes two hours for a full charge. The battery provides a max of 18 hours of light under power-saving mode. It can go for six hours in default flashing mode sans the automatic warning lights. Meanwhile, it only lasts three hours under solid mode and two hours with the automatic warning lights on.

Images courtesy of Lumos