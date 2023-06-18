Summer usually evokes time spent on the beach. Favorite leisure activities include swimming, snorkeling, surfing, fishing, and more. It’s a shame that pollution continues to affect our oceans and the marine ecosystems in them. To raise public awareness, the United Nations declared June 8 as World Ocean Day and Luminox recently celebrated it with the new Pacific Diver Chronograph collection.

These fresh faces are the Swiss watchmaker’s latest stylish offering for folks who count the waters around the globe as their favorite places to hang out. We all know seawater is slightly more corrosive than freshwater. Thus, you’ll need a reliable timekeeping instrument built to withstand it.

The Pacific Diver Chronograph specifically pays homage to its namesake, which is the “largest and the deepest body of water on our planet and is a destination for avid divers – both professional and amateur,” writes Luminox. The series welcomes three new colorways: Summer Turquoise, Bordeaux, and Sand.

Among the trio, the one that stands out the most in our opinion is reference 3143.1 with its bluish-green hue. Meanwhile, the other two are great options for users who want a slightly more understated appeal. The 44 mm x 12 mm 316L stainless-steel case and case back are paired with a uni-directional rotating CARBONOX bezel.

Luminox ensures robust resistance against moisture as each timepiece it assembles is tested individually to survive in depths up to 660 feet. The Sand and Bordeaux Pacific Diver Chronographs come with black dials, while the Summer Turquoise sports a black minute track on the flange that borders a white inner section.

Instead of the usual Super-LumiNova coat for low-light visibility, tritium gas tubes are applied to the spine of the hands, hour markers, and 12 o’clock index on the bezel. The Pacific Diver Chronograph is powered by a Ronda Z60 quartz movement and ships with a cut-to-fit rubber strap.

Images courtesy of Luminox