It has been quite some time since Luminox brought something new to the spotlight. The brand is known for its rugged timekeeping instruments that deliver outstanding low-light visibility via its tiny tritium gas tubes. Thankfully, those eagerly after something fresh have this tonal number to slap on their wrists. This is the MIL-SPEC!

Products that carry the military specification designation are no joke when it comes to durability and performance. Luminox understands the rigorous standards it imposes on its timepieces and thereby engineers one that deserves its namesake. This means the watch qualifies for use by the U.S. Department of Defense.

Therefore, the MIL-SPEC is an ideal accessory for those who are in the line of duty, emergency responders, and individuals with a desire for adventure. It is presented in a 46 mm CARBONOX case with a uni-directional rotating bezel in titanium. The 12 o’clock marker features a tritium gas tube that emits a soft yellow glow.

The case back is a screw-in design in 316L stainless steel, which, along with the 316L stainless steel screw-down crown, give it a 30 ATM water resistance rating. Luminox allows users to pick between the included black rubber strap with a CARBONOX buckle closure or a camo webbing unit. It ships with a tool to help you swap between the two.

Since the MIL-SPEC can be subjected to forces and conditions that would damage average models, the watchmaker opts for an ETA F06.412 quartz movement rated for 84 months before it needs a battery replacement. Beneath its sapphire crystal is a black dial with Arabic numeral hour markers, a date aperture at 3 o’clock, and tritium gas tubes that emit blue and yellow illumination.

Images courtesy of Luminox