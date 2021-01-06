Swiss brands remain the pinnacle of excellence when it comes to upscale timepieces. As such, most of their watches carry prohibitive prices that would stun the average consumer. On the other hand, folks who are in the market for a more affordable timekeeping instrument have a wide range of choices available. It just so happens that LÜM-TEC has the Vortex D4 up for preorders. So far, it looks stylish with a reliable movement.

Aesthetics-wise the Vortex D4 sports a 42-mm 316L surgical stainless-steel case. Circling the semi-transparent solar dial is a bezel with a beautiful spiral engraving pattern. This is also visible on the two crowns set at 2 o’clock and 4 o’clock. The former controls the internal rotating 120-click diver bezel, while the latter adjusts the time.

LÜM-TEC is treating the metal surfaces with a military-grade titanium carbide PVD coating in a gunmetal tone. This follows a bead-blasting procedure to give the Vortex D4 premium matte finish. Owners will be likely using them when swimming, scuba diving, and other activities that involve a lot of water.

The double-dome sapphire crystal, screw-down crown, and Viton seals throughout give it exceptional ingress protection. Moreover, it should withstand underwater adventures up to 600 feet. exceptional visibility in low-light environments, LÜM-TEC is applying a two-tone X1-grade Super-LumiNova with MDV technology. In fact, it can supposedly glow for over 24 hours.

Earlier, we pointed out an interesting detail about the dial of this dive watch. LÜM-TEC is using a Japanese VS42A solar-powered quartz movement for the Vortex D4. It is a worry-free calibre that can apparently convert a minute of sunlight exposure to a full day of functionality.

Images courtesy of LÜM-TEC