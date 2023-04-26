Lululemon’s License to Train Cargo Jogger can handle adventures both indoors and outdoors. Robust construction ensures durability while stretchable fabric makes it versatile performance wear.

As its name implies, this jogger is designed specifically for workouts and training. It’s made from a proprietary material called Swift Fabric, which is composed of 85% recycled nylon infused with 15% elastane to give it its amazing multiway stretch properties. What’s more, this fabric is naturally quick-drying and wicks away sweat. It is also abrasion resistant so from the gym to the beaten path, you can be sure it stays strong and reliable.

In terms of silhouette, Lululemon’s License to Train Cargo Jogger comes in a classic tapered fit so it would look good paired with any footwear. That be sneakers, trainers, or even a pair of slip-ons for a laid-back look befitting a beach getaway. It features a streamlined fit that gives the glutes and thighs breathing room before it tapers to the hem. It’s intended to sit at the ankles with a 32″-34″ inseam.

In addition to being remarkably comfortable, it also benefits from a Lycra elastane-infused polyester inner waistband supplemented via a drawcord that can be worn inside or outside. It also comes with secure pockets and zippered cargo pockets made from 100% recycled polyester to store on-the-go essentials.

Moreover, Lululemon’s License to Train Cargo Jogger has a center-back tape that can double as a locker loop. Color options for this apparel are Black or Seal Grey and they are available in various sizes from XS through XXL.

Images courtesy of Lululemon