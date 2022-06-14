Summer is almost here, and the wealthy are already prepping their fancy vessels for their upcoming ocean escapades. For those interested but hate the long wait that usually follows after you commission a builder, Camper & Nicholsons regularly offers ready-to-sail ships like the Lucy. Let’s find out what it offers the new owner.

The company points out that the 120-foot superyacht is based on the EVO 120 series from Tecnomar. Moreover, this is the Italian shipyard’s fourth delivery of its high-class tri-decker. According to the listing, the original launch was in May.

It may be the personalized design of the one who christened it, but you can always make bespoke changes. The Lucy boasts an exterior and interior plan penned by Nuovi Cantieri Apuania. with automotive elements in mind, it features a sleek aluminum hull and superstructure.

This fancy motor yacht is packing two 1,600 MTU diesel engines for a top speed of 20 knots. If the captain maintains a cruising speed of 10 knots, the Lucy can hit a range of about 1,400 nautical miles. Meanwhile, with a 276 GT volume, the naval architect makes excellent use of its spaces.

There is no question that everything about the Lucy just screams luxury. There’s a full-beam owner’s suite with a lounge, a VIP cabin, and a guest cabin. The crew and the captain also have their accommodations at the bow. Head up to the flybridge and take a dip in the infinity pool or jacuzzi.

Elsewhere, there is a sauna, massage room, and a generous living area for socializing and relaxing. Check out the outdoor lounge, dining area, and bar on the main deck. There’s even a stern garage for water toys and more. The Lucy can be yours for approximately $16.7 million.

Images courtesy of Camper & Nicholsons