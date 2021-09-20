With competitors popping up left and right, we might be seeing more startups taking on Tesla. Right now, Elon Musk’s EV brand has several projects in development. Meanwhile, rival Lucid Motors is another exciting carmaker eager to grab a slice of the growing sustainable transportation market. To do so, they’ll need something incredible — the Air Dream Edition.

Consumers love to have options, which is why Lucid Motors offers two trims for this luxurious EV. That’s right, this platform is all about giving owners elegant design and a lavish interior. Before we go into that, let’s talk about what sets each variant apart – range and performance. Not to worry though, because both look equally breathtaking.

If you prefer the best mileage, the Air Dream Edition R is where it’s at. This configuration delivers 500 miles on a single charge and maxes out at 933 horsepower. On the other hand, to experience the thrill Lucid promises, the Air Edition P will blow you away. At 1,111 horsepower with a 450-mile range, this is for people who want to show off their EV.

The two share a dual-motor all-wheel-drive setup which pushes it up to 168 mph. Buyers can get the Air Dream Edition in exclusive exterior colors: Infinite Black, Zenith Red, Stellar White, and Eureka Gold. Accents in bright platinum then provide a welcome contrast. Check out our carport guide to protect your new ride from the elements.

As for the interior, Lucid calls the theme Santa Monica as a tribute to the famous beach. We have Nappa full-grain leather in shades of Ceramic and Graphite Gray. Other stylish additions include Alcantara inserts, silvered Eucalyptus wood, and bright platinum metal hardware. Enjoy the view from within the Air Dream Edition via the seamless glass canopy.

Images courtesy of Lucid Motors