The KeyUnity KU02 is a versatile carabiner packed with useful utility tools great for quick indoor and outdoor fixes and even for emergency uses. It serves seven functions in a lightweight yet sturdy and robust construction guaranteed to last for many uses.

This compact multi-tool has a couple of hexagonal slots on the side. One can dock a 1/4″ hex bit driver and the other serves as an M4 hex wrench. It also packs a can and box opener, a pry bar, a scraper, and a slotted screwdriver. Given its carabiner design, it also holds your keys securely in place too. It even has a sharp spear-tip edge that works great as a glass breaker or as a self-defense tool.

The KeyUnity KU02 has a quick release feature that enables users to easily attach it to hooks, belts, backpacks, or pant loops in a snap. It does not use traditional twisted spring so it doesn’t easily get deformed. When it comes to using the tools, the ratchet grip on both sides proves useful for a secure and comfortable grip that prevents slipping.

This everyday carry tool is CNC-machined from full Ti-6al-4v titanium alloy, which is known for its high strength, low density, and good corrosion resistance. It is one of the most commonly used titanium alloy that is 4x stronger than steel and has a non-metallic smell.

Meanwhile, other notable features of this reliable EDC include an antique finish with a red copper inset for decoration. It boasts great craftsmanship while being sleek and stylish. With all these features, the KeyUnity KU02 still packs small and light. It measures ‎3.15 x 1.57 x 0.31 inches and weighs ‎1.76 ounces.

Images courtesy of KeyUnity