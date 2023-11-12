The Gerber Gear Jukebox is a modern twist to an old school classic. It pays homage to the knives used by barbers designed with an everyday carry functionality and silhouette.

This polished gentleman’s knife leaves an impression with a full-edge blade that easily deploys with a one-handed thumb flip. It features an extended tang finger flipper uniquely designed for effortless blade deployment without sacrificing design. Plus, its modern sheepsfoot blade is not only sharp and very sturdy but also trendy. It offers practical utility for everyday tasks.

The Gerber Gear Jukebox boasts a blade crafted from 7Cr17MoV steel known for its corrosion resistance and ability to sharpen fast and hold its edge fairly well. It is commonly used in chef’s knives and outdoor knives for camping and hunting so it’s built to last and withstand the elements.

The 2.7″ blade arrives in a satin finish and held in place via a liner lock flushed along the durable and beautiful acrylic scale on the front and back. This EDC comes in two distinct colorways that use classic materials: tortoise shell and marble acrylic.

The Gerber Gear Jukebox securely stores in the pocket via a pocket clip and is very lightweight at just ‎0.1 kg. Along with the blade, this knife measures merely ‎6.65″ long. Its a folding knife that can cut, slice, scrape, and more while offering a strong and comfortable grip with its ergonomic design. It boasts an absolutely gorgeous design and function even the finish alone is already eye-catching.

Images courtesy of Gerber Gear