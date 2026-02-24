Just out of the blue, we wondered what Love Hultén was up to. So, a quick check of his official portfolio was the answer. This dude comes up with the zaniest projects that never fail to inspire and impress. One of his latest contraptions combines a turntable and a cassette tape player into a cabinet. According to the artist, it is inspired by the Rosita Commander Luxus.

If you’re wondering, the Swedish visionary is hinting at a classic stereo system from the 1970’s. It’s safe to say the product’s unique design seems ahead of its time. It’s a freestanding home appliance packing an AM/FM radio, a record player, a cassette tape player, and built-in speakers. Therefore, this tribute reimagines it for the modern audience.

Cosmetically speaking, Love Hultén’s version of Rosita Commander Luxus captures the vintage vibe of the original. We have a wooden body with what appears to be metal (likely aluminum) panels. A turntable stands vertically at a slight angle.

Meanwhile, the cassette tape player and its swivel lock mechanism occupy the horizontal section. To maintain a distinctive old-school presentation, the device uses dial knobs, mechanical switches, and a toggle switch.

Along with the turntable, there are four forward-facing perforated speaker grilles, a belt-drive system, and a straight tonearm. A hidden motorized compartment holds 10 to 12 records, while special cutouts can accommodate up to 17 cassette tapes/cases.

In an Instagram post, Love Hultén writes: “A client asked for my take on the Rosita Commander Luxus from 1970 – this is what I came up with.” Finally, everything sits on a metallic pedestal for an almost sculptural stance.

Images courtesy of Love Hultén