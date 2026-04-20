OGO Furniture debuted the modular Nubbi sofa at the prestigious Salone del Mobile. It brings the sky indoors, paying homage to the playful shapes of clouds and the sky’s magnetic blue shade.

Designed by Adán D. Modesto and developed at Nacho Timón’s studio, it features a shape inspired by organic, fluid forms found in nature. It features a gentle and curved shape that invites relaxation and tranquility. It creates an open space that reinforces the sense of lightness and openness.

OGO Furniture, in an interview with Homecrux, shared that its design philosophy or creative journey is defined by its island roots. The furniture follows the organic shapes and colors of the sea and the sun. The sinuous form of the Nubbi sofa is likened to the clouds or the waves. “Yet, it offers a nomadic versatility that allows our pieces to adapt seamlessly to interiors, outdoor spaces and even water.”

The Nubbi sofa combines curved wood and soft fabric to offer a comfortable seating area that seems to float in space. Its flexible and adaptable system caters to various seating needs, whether for a large group or individual use.

Moreover, like the puffy clouds in the sky that change shapes, this furniture also shape-shifts according to your seating needs. The parts connect in a straight line, or into circular or sinuous configurations. Its modularity makes it a viable seating option for communal spaces, including reception areas, lobbies, or lounge zones. It offers multiple uses with each arrangement transformation.

“The structure of Nubbi allows the piece to breathe, creating voids that enhance its sense of lightness.” Its blue shade aims to evoke a deep, calm state and its cushioned seat envelopes the body in its comfort.

Images courtesy of Nubbi