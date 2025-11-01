Panasonic has an awesome surprise for vinyl enthusiasts this holiday season through its Technics label. The high-fidelity audio brand continues to roll out premium turntables one after the other. Now, it’s ready to unleash a special variant of a highly-regarded model. Get your wallets ready for the SL-1200GME/SL-1210GME Master Edition, because only 2,410 examples will ship out with a hint of gold.

The precious metal or the color typically designates the outstanding quality of a product. In the case of this SKU, it’s a distinctive aesthetic element. It likewise serves as a reminder that they now own a rarity among the iconic series. The cost of ownership is certainly cheap as sources estimate the numbers to fall around $6,638 (conversion from the U.K. price point).

Since you’re shelling out that much for the SL-1200GME/SL-1210GME Master Edition, flagship performance is a guarantee here. One of the details to consider is the Multi-Stage Silent power supply. This component may seem like an afterthought for the average listener, but precision engineering virtually eliminates electrical interference.

Those privy to the stuff behind the scenes claim the hardware is exactly the same one found on Technics’ $27,000 reference-grade SL-1000R turntable. Audiophiles around the world, should have this release in their radar. Each units comes with golden accents visible on the tonearm, platter, branding, and badging.

The metallic yellow hue is a dazzling contrast against the brushed aluminum top plate that’s either in silver or black. The SL-1200GME/SL-1210GME Master Edition keeps vibrations at bay in multiple ways. You have the ΔΣ-Drive system, four-layer cabinet construction, three-layer platter, and αGEL high-damping silicon insulators.

Images courtesy of Panasonic/Technics