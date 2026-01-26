If you took the sound quality of your PC seriously in the ’90s, there were a few brands that stood out at the time. These include Altec Lansing, Creative Labs, Bose, Yamaha, and Harman Kardon, to name a few. By 1996, Edifier entered the scene and gradually became a household name. Now catering to more than just desktop audio, we have products like the D32.

Browsing through its catalog of speakers, it’s clear that the design team wants to appeal to the diverse tastes of consumers. Most of the SKUs sport a contemporary aesthetic, while others opt for a slightly more futuristic vibe. As for the D32, it is presented with a stylish retro motif along with several others.

Each closely copies the distinct look of transistor radios that were ubiquitous between the ’50s and ’60s. This tabletop wireless speaker measures 250 mm x 162 mm x 179 mm and weighs around 6.7 lbs. Its enclosure holds two 1″ 15W drivers for treble and a single 4″ 30W unit to handle mid-low frequencies.

Edifier indicates a signal-to-noise ratio of ≥ 85dB (A) and a frequency response of 52 Hz – 40 kHz. Connectivity options include AUX, USB-C, Wi-Fi (Apple AirPlay), and Bluetooth. Meanwhile, the latter supports codecs such as ALAC (Apple AirPlay mode), SBC, and LDAC. Buyers can get the D32 in Black Walnut, White, and Walnut tones.

The craftsmanship appears premium with metallic elements and wooden components. The overall vintage appearance is cohesive courtesy of the speaker grilles, rounded edges, and front-mounted controls. The D32 packs a 7.4V, 5,200 mAh battery to last up to 11 hours on a single charge. If you plan to get one, which color would it be?

