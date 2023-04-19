Louis Vuitton is globally renowned for its bags, luggage, and leather goods. However, the luxury fashion house has steadily grown its catalog to include premium lifestyle products, jewelry, consumer electronics, and accessories. Another segment it has been making waves in is timekeeping instruments. A fresh face joins its lineup dubbed the Voyager Skeleton.

Sources point out that this sophisticated timepiece is strictly limited to 150 examples only. Furthermore, a major selling point in its marketing is the brand-new caliber within its platinum housing. Assembled by the horological artisans at La Fabrique du Temps, we have a winning recipe for an exclusive release.

Instead of packing all manner of complications, Louis Vuitton is settling for sleek simplicity. Hence, here we have a 29-jewel self-winding LV60 movement with a 48-hour power reserve. The French style label lists a two-hand function (hours and minutes) and a frequency of 28,800 VPH for the Voyager Skeleton.

Sapphire crystals on both sides showcase the open-work dial and the micro-rotor from behind. The monocoque case is crafted out of silvery precious metal and measures 41 mm x 9 mm with a water resistance rating of 164 feet. True to its namesake, the blue snailed minute track on the flange frames a skeleton dial with skeleton hands.

Instead of a traditional power reserve indicator, you can easily figure it out via the mainspring with the Louis Vuitton signature at 5 o’clock. The Voyager Skeleton includes a navy blue alligator leather strap and a navy blue taurillon leather strap. Both use a platinum ardillon buckle closure. Prepare to shell out $55,000 for one of these.

Images courtesy of Louis Vuitton