Razer may have won the hearts of gamers at CES 2022, but its latest outing with Fossil seems like a major letdown. Reskinning a Gen 6 smartwatch in an exclusive colorway and adding custom watch faces is just plain lazy. Perhaps they should take some design cues from Louis Vuitton’s upcoming Tambour Horizon Light Up.

A while back, we featured a unique visual treat of a wireless speaker from LV called the Horizon Light Up. It touts customizable LED lighting elements in various sections of its body. For the new premium wearable, it integrates a similar system that makes it stand out even more.

The French fashion house is one of the few luxury brands with smartwatches that support Wear OS. To our surprise, the Tambour Horizon Light Up ditches Google’s software ecosystem for a proprietary operating system. We’re guessing battery life issues might be a factor here.

However, another possible reason might be to control the 24 color-changing LED lights that lie under a ring of Louis Vuitton’s iconic monogram symbols. The curved edges of the sapphire crystal encase a round 1.2-inch, 390 x 390, AMOLED touchscreen with the rest of its components housed within a metal case.

A rotating crown with an LV badge can be turned or pushed to control some of its functions. This sits between two pushers at the top and bottom. The Tambour Horizon Light Up comes equipped with Qualcomm’s Snapdragon Wear 4100 SoC, 1 GB of RAM, and 8GB of onboard storage.

This stylish piece of tech also packs sensors to track activities, heart rate, sleep, and more. The Louis Vuitton Tambour Horizon Light Up is available in Polished Steel, Matte Black, and Matte Brown. Also, it is compatible with Android, HarmonyOS, and iOS devices.

Images courtesy of Louis Vuitton