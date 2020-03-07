For the fashion-conscious among you, Louis Vuitton is a label that speaks ultimate luxury when it comes to pricing and style. Over the years, the brand’s reach has made its way beyond that of suitcases, handbags, and other leather products. However, the mission stays the same – to craft some of the highest quality items for the discerning consumer. Speaking of premium caliber, here we have the Tambour Curve Flying Tourbillon. This elegant timepiece hails from the company’s own watchmaking facilities — Fabrique du Temps Louis Vuitton.

Aside from the brand’s distinction, each Tambour Curve Flying Tourbillon is a bespoke example of its own. This is courtesy of the 46 mm case which is apparently CarboStratum. It is an unbelievably lightweight yet durable material from 100 sheets of carbon layered and compressed. This results in unique patterns which means that no two watches are the same.

Meanwhile, the base, crown, and lugs are made of titanium. It features an open-work dial in the shape of the Louis Vuitton logo. The star of the show is the flying tourbillon that is visible at the 9 o’clock area. Meanwhile, if you look down at the 6 o’clock position, a Poinçon de Genève seal is a testament of its pedigree. This assures anyone of the exceptional craftsmanship and performance it delivers.

The Louis Vuitton Tambour Curve Flying Tourbillon relies on an LV 108 manual movement with an 80-hour power reserve. For those who want an even more lavish, a more extravagant configuration is likewise available. It flaunts diamonds on the LV logo dial, base, crown, and bezels with white gold elements for good measure.

Images courtesy of Louis Vuitton