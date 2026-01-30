Purveyors of luxury goods typically frequent specialty boutiques for rare releases. Sometimes, they directly contact these brands to commission bespoke items. Meanwhile, auctions often draw huge crowds of the elite eager to outbid one another for exclusive lots. Louis Vuitton is preparing for one such event, which offers a one-off football-shaped clock.

The French maison has expanded its portfolio over the years to include more than just premium luggage. As one of the leading names in haute couture, they now offer jewelry, footwear, accessories, watches, and more. Reports tell us the sale of the fancy timekeeping instrument will benefit the United Nations International Children’s Emergency Fund (UNICEF).

These days, the agency goes by the United Nations Children’s Fund. Deep-pocketed football fans are likely salivating for the chance to own this sport-themed clock. The football-shaped clock design draws inspiration from the 1998 FIFA World Cup LV monogram ball.

Resembling the sphere used in the game, its mechanical artistry stays in full view courtesy of the hexagonal and pentagonal cutouts. Likewise, diamonds sparkle throughout the skeletonized frame. Two cylinders form the hours and minutes display. It is intuitive enough to figure out how to read the time.

Sources claim the manual caliber within is by L’Epée 1839. The partnership with the latter makes sense since the Swiss outfit manufacturers elaborate clocks. Accompanying the football-shaped clock is a Louis Vuitton trunk with a beige and brown monogram canvas.

Golden hardware provides a glittering contrast to the already dazzling storage platform. There is no word yet as to when the auction for this football-shaped clock will begin. Nevertheless, we can already expect the bids to reach outrageous numbers for this bad boy.

