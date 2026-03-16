Classic cartoon characters and wristwatches have figured in several collaborative releases over the years. Some of the popular ones include Mickey Mouse, Snoopy, Popeye, and plenty more. These references eventually become highly prized by collectors. If you are eager to add another to your regular rotation, Bremont currently offers the Altitude MB Meteor Felix The Cat.

Firstly, this fresh face in the British luxury watchmaker’s catalog is an immediate hit among us here in the office. The fact that this bad boy sports a stealthy profile should appeal to fans of darker colorways on their timepieces. Nonetheless, there is an adequate amount of contrast from the hints of yellow on various sections of the dial.

Bremont specifically went with the Altitude MB Meteor Felix The Cat for its aviation-inspired aesthetics. “Long regarded as a trusted good-luck charm for pilots, Felix the Cat has symbolised courage, humour, and fearless adventure since the earliest days of flight,” reads the marketing materials for this dashing accessory.

As with special tie-ins of this nature, production is limited to 1000 examples only. There are also two variants to choose from, with 500 units allocated for each. One ships with a matching metal bracelet, while the other arrives with a leather strap. The pricing difference between the duo is minimal, but it all boils down to personal preference.

Its understated presentation comes from the black DLC treatment over titanium, which is uniform across the case, case middle, exhibition case back, and lugs. Dimensions are 42 mm x 49.3 mm x 12.23 mm with a lug width of 22 mm. Finally, the Altitude MB Meteor Felix The Cat operated on an in-house BB14-AH self-winding movement with a 68-hour power reserve.

Images courtesy of Bremont