It has been a while since we’ve last seen anything exciting from Lotus. The last time we heard, the British carmaker closed the books on the Evora, Elise, Exige. It seems there might have been a reason for it since it just debuted the Eletre. Moreover, instead of the supercar, their latest platform is an SUV and it’s emission-free.

Now that the marque is a sub-brand of Zhejiang Geely Holding Group, the lineup welcomes its first fully electric model. Aside from Lotus, the Chinese multinational automotive outfit also owns Volvo and Polestar. Perhaps its sourcing passenger safety and eco-friendly mobility technologies from these for the just-announced electric SUV.

The manufacturer endows the Eletre with a 100 kWh battery to run the electric powertrain and output about 600 horsepower. It can reach 62 mph from a standstill in less than three seconds and boasts a top speed of 161 mph. Testing shows a full charge delivers a range of 373 miles (WLTP).

With a 250 kW fast charger, 20 minutes plugged in can already get you up to 248 miles. Lotus notes that the sustainable SUV uses its new 800V architecture. The outline of the Eletre’s exterior is sporty just like its supercars. The headlights are tinted to blend with the black bumper fascia, while a pair of LED running lights adorn the hood.

Meanwhile, the rear shows an LED light strip that wraps along the length of the bumper with the Lotus branding right below. As for the interior, the seats and other surfaces are upholstered in sustainable Kvadrat fabrics. There’s a 15” OLED infotainment unit, interactive mood lighting, and AR-enabled HUD. Lotus Eletre buyers can also choose from two premium KEF audio systems.

Images courtesy of Lotus