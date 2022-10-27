Iconic names in the supercar scene have been expanding into the SUV segment. We can expect more marques to also follow suit, but others like Lotus will do so differently. Instead of a traditional internal combustion engine, the Eletre is all-electric. Billed as a “Hyper-SUV” by the company, we finally have more details about its upcoming launch in 2024.

The adoption of green motoring technology is evidently proceeding smoothly. In fact, it seems almost every carmaker will deliver on their respective electrification roadmaps in the coming years. Even British luxury group Rolls-Royce just unveiled its first EV – the Spectre.

Meanwhile, Lotus shares that the Eletre will arrive in three trims. There’s the standard, S, and R, each with varying specifications and performance numbers. All come with a dual-motor setup – one for each axle. The first two are reportedly capable of 603 horsepower and 524 lb-ft of torque.

Acceleration from zero to 62 mph should be in 4.5 seconds, while the top speed is 160 mph for both the Eletre and Eletre S. The latter, on the other hand, features high-class extras like a 23-speaker KEF Reference audio system, an active rear spoiler, air quality control technology, ambient lighting, and privacy glass.

Leading the range is the Eletre R delivering remarkable numbers and earning the “Hyper-SUV” moniker. Lotus equips the rear axle with a more potent electric motor to produce a total of 905 horsepower and 726 lb-ft of torque. Surprisingly, it’s also packing a two-speed gearbox.

We can expect a staggering 2.5-second 0-62 mph sprint and a top speed of 165 mph. Similar across all versions in the lineup is a 112 kWh battery unit. It promises a range of 373 miles on the Eletre and Eletre S, while the Eletre R is at 304 miles based on WLTP testing.

Images courtesy of Lotus