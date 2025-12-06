There are compact and portable knives, and there are those that hardly fit the knife category because of their miniscule size. But don’t let Small Carry’s Pinner knife fool you. It may be half the size of your pinky, but it packs a mean and durable blade made with Damascus steel.

Damascus steel doesn’t only add aesthetic appeal to any blade with its marbling effect. It also offers a robust and sharp option to everyday carry knives other than those made with the usual 420HC, S30V, VG-10, M390 stainless steel. Damascus steel can be extremely sharp, hard, and tough, due to its layered manufacturing.

Small Carry’s Pinner knife is no different. It has a straight edge blade with folded layers of steel that can handle all manners of slicing action. It is resilient, corrosion resistant, and holds its edge well so it stays sharp for longer.

Moreover, an all-CNC-machined component ensures its durability and strength. It can handle the stress of everyday use, whether it’s for slicing open boxes or cutting rope and leather. It boasts 11.5mm of pure cutting edge that delivers effective cuts from a heat-treated blade honed with a triangular taper for effortless action.

The Pinner knife offers ergonomic use with built-in subtle grip notches, a large pull hole that aligns to the fingers perfectly when closed, and an intuitive design that delivers maximum impact in a minimal form. Despite its minute size at an overall length of 1.7″ and width of 0.7″ (1.2″ when closed), it functions like a full-size knife. It is small but mighty and engineered to handle the toughest tasks with comfort and confidence.

Images courtesy of Small Carry