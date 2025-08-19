A garment bag is a must when traveling with a suit as putting it in a carry-on or even in a suitcase can only lead to wrinkles. MVST’s 2-In-1 Garment Weekender Bag serves such purpose and more. It keeps your suit crisp and sharp, while also offering secure storage for your travel essentials.

From the outside, it looks like any conventional duffle bag with grab handles and a trio of pockets. The grab handles come with leather snap wraps for enhanced grip and style. Then two front pockets with buckle closures add a classic charm while offering storage for quick-access items. On one side is a zipped shoe compartment that can fit two pairs or store dirty clothes.

MVST’s 2-In-1 Garment Weekender Bag boasts a durable exterior made with 1000D polyester. It is a water-resistant and extremely heavy-duty material, and this is complemented by equally strong YKK zippers, to ensure stuff inside stay dry and protected.

The bag keeps a minimalist silhouette but feels solid and premium with genuine leather straps and high-quality craftsmanship. But with a flick of the zippers, it transforms into a full-length garment bag to keep your tux or any other garb looking immaculate. It can securely fit two suits and a roller bag sleeve ensure they’re secure around other belongings inside when on the move.

Lining MVST’s 2-In-1 Garment Weekender Bag are pockets to store belts, ties, socks, and other accessories. This bag is carry-on compliant at 22″ and only 4lbs and has a luggage sleeve for effortless trips to and from the airport.

Images courtesy of MVST