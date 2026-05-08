It was only last month that Vosteed released the Porcupine TiSlim, a pocket knife so slim it can fit inside a bifold wallet for concealed carry. Its recent iteration, the Vosteed Porcupine TiSlim S90V, is equally sleek but deadly.

Both versions share the same compact footprint, clocking in at an overall length of 7.22″ long. Their blades and handles measure 3.04″ and 4.16″ long, respectively. Both also share the same drop-point blade and a handle crafted from tough yet lightweight titanium.

The previous version packs a 154CM stainless steel blade, offering a practical balance of edge retention, corrosion resistance, and easy maintenance. The Porcupine TiSlim S90V boasts an S90V blade, which is widely considered a “super steel.” It’s a high-performance stainless steel that offers superior wear resistance and edge retention.

Moreover, the handle on the new version features a series of circles of different sizes that resemble craters on the moon. The previous iteration, on the other hand, features diagonal line patterns etched on the scales. The handle is available in blue and antique-style brass colorways.

Aside from the blade material and the handle design, both the Porcupine TiSlim S90V and the Porcupine TiSlim are identical. They share the same milled pocket clip, the placement of their button lock, and more.

Moreover, their blades deploy via dual-tone thumb studs, which are textured for grip and comfort over extended use. A caged ceramic ball bearing offers a smooth, one-handed blade deployment. A top liner lock secures it in place during use. The Porcupine TiSlim S90V is also thin at merely 0.09″ and lightweight at just 2.97 oz.

Images courtesy of Vosteed