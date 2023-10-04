LOOP Gear’s SK03 flashlight packs amazing features in a lightweight and compact design built for the everyday adventurer. It’s only nearly 3.01″ long for an effortless carry be that in the hands or in the pocket. Plus, its sleek yet rugged silhouette demands attention outside of its lighting features.

In terms of illumination, this EDC packs an impressive 1000 Lumens for a torch that’s comparable to a pen light in its size. It’s very bright to light dark paths ahead or even blind someone as a self-defense tool. It casts an expansive 145º beam angle at a 120-meter beam range from its ultra-bright Philips LED lamp. It covers a broader area not just your path, making it ideal for outdoor adventures.

LOOP Gear’s SK03 flashlight also features an innovative side light design used for low intensity for continuous illumination, say when using it as a bedside light. Then there’s the addition of glow-in-the-dark panels for enhanced visibility when the flashlight is turned off so you can easily locate it in the dark.

This EDC employs a rear switch for power on/off and to cycle through the different light modes. When under low intensity, this torch’s battery has a lifespan of two years on a single charge. This exceptional longevity ensures you have it on standby whenever the need arises. This flashlight comes with a rechargeable 14500 battery and a built-in USB-C charging port. For added flexibility and versatility, it is also compatible with AA batteries and supports fast charging with both PD (Power Delivery) and QC (Quick Charge). It only takes 1.3 hours for a full charge.

LOOP Gear’s SK03 flashlight is also IP65-rated water and dust resistant and can stand drops up to one meter. It comes with multiple safety protections including electric lockout, reverse battery protection, and over-discharge protection and in three metal body options including Black Aircraft Aluminum Alloy, Titanium Alloy, and Silver Stainless Steel.

Images courtesy of LOOP Gear