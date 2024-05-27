The Lon:HUB is a docking hub that keeps your work desk tidy and offers versatile functionality. While others of its kind only support two or three devices, this Red Dot winning powerhouse goes beyond to provide a streamlined connectivity to all your work from home setup.

It’s designed to clamp onto the back of your desk with majority of its form factor concealed underneath the surface. Thus, it also hides the wires or cables from clear view. Underneath, it hosts five 110V AC sockets, two HDMI ports for monitor displays, and a couple of extended arms where you can wrap around the cords to prevent them from dangling.

Moreover, the Lon:HUB features USB ports neatly integrated into its flat imprint across the desk’s surface. It has one 10 Gbps USB-C 100W port ideal for multi-monitor setups, an SD card slot, two USB-A ports, and impressively, a magnetic QI2 wireless charging pad.

The placement of the ports helps with a productive workflow. Those you mostly regularly use are easily accessible on the surface. Meanwhile, underneath are the larger ports and sockets where they cannot easily interfere with your workflow and become a nuisance because of their size.

The Lon:HUB creates a neat and organized desk setup, which is important for efficient work productivity. It even comes in a Pro version which packs even more features and still comes in the same sleek design. The Pro has Thunderbolt 4, two DisplayPort 1.4 ports, a QI1 wireless charger, 2 two HDMI 2.1 ports, 2.5Gbps Ethernet, two 10Gbps USB-C ports, a UHS-II SD card reader, a 100W Power Delivery, and six 10Gbps USB-A ports. Not to mention, the docking station comes in various colorways that add a pop of color to your desk.

Images courtesy of Lon:HUB