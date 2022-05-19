Campers or RVs are a must-have for folks who love to hit the road and enjoy the great outdoors. These days, most offerings pack almost everything you need for extended off-grid adventures. Moreover, some manufacturers can fully customize one for their customers. LOKI Basecamp presents the XL Coach – a huge cutting-edge motorhome for the modern nomad.

If there is one thing the COVID-19 pandemic showed us, it’s that most people can remain productive even if they’re away from the office. Although there are caveats with this type of setup, many are in favor of its conveniences. The XL Coach allows us to go on trips in outstanding comfort and keep us connected when the need arises.

LOKI Basecamp calls on a Prevost X3-45 VIP and its Volvo D13 engine with a 6-speed Allison automatic gearbox as the donor vehicle for this build. This is a highly capable bus that outputs around 500 horsepower and approximately 1,750 lb-ft of torque.

The XL Coach touts R16-rated insulation to keep the interior cozy all season through. A hybrid heating system keeps the floors warm and toasty when it gets cold. Given the length of the wheelbase and its overall size, LOKI Basecamp equips it with all the necessary amenities to make your excursions worry-free.

You have a full-size fridge, an induction cooktop, an outdoor kitchen, a washing machine, a dryer, TVs, and more. It can sleep up to eight adults on bunk beds, a queen-size bed, and a convertible sleeping area. Solar panels on the roof keep the high-capacity rechargeable batteries topped up during the day. There’s even a rooftop tent for times when you want an experience akin to camping aboard the XL Coach.

Images courtesy of LOKI Basecamp