Pickup trucks are great motoring platforms for a variety of reasons. They can haul larger cargo, boast exceptional towing capacity, and are usually versatile enough for many types of aftermarket customizations. For recreational outdoor escapades, LOKI Basecamp offers a wide range of campers to suit its client’s needs. The Falcon 8 is its latest addition for larger machines.

“The LOKI Basecamp Falcon Series is a combination of modern engineering and top tier craftsmanship. Each unit is carefully hand built, from the aluminum frame to the interior finishes. Customers can select from a long list of options to configure their build,” reads the product page.

Your Falcon 8 is a highly capable four-season slide-on camper compatible with several models. It’s ideal for those with an eight-foot bed from the Ford F Series, GMC Sierra, Chevrolet Silverado, and RAM Trucks. Owners can enjoy off-grid adventures longer with its robust electrical system.

It can support up to 360W of solar power to charge a lithium battery bank as high as 600 Ah. Furthermore, its electrical system boasts a 2,000W inverter and charger with an assortment of AC/DC sockets and USB ports. Smart power management technology keeps everything in check for safety.

The robust structure of the camper provides enough space to hold almost everything you might need. Outdoor enthusiasts have access to a mud room, kitchenette, lounge, and bedroom. Multiple storage options are likewise available for your gear and more.

LED lighting systems illuminate the interior and exterior by night, while a Webasto Heating unit keeps the camper and its water supply warm and toasty. Meanwhile, a 12V AC unit is ready to cool you down when it’s hot outside. LOKI Basecamp will gladly personalize your Falcon 8 accordingly.

