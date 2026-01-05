If you’re into photography and videography, a camera drone can significantly elevate (pun intended) your hobby. These versatile quadcopters can replace costly imaging equipment and usually cost a fraction of the price. For professional-tier performance and features, the DJI Mavic 4 Pro is an excellent option for content creation. These are its notable selling points.

Optics and image sensors determine just how good your shots come out, and this SKU surely does not disappoint. This model is outfitted with a 100-megapixel Hasselblad main camera and a 4/3″ CMOS sensor. Additionally, there is a 48 MP medium telephoto lens with a 1/1.3″ CMOS sensor, as well as a 50 MP telephoto lens matched to a 1/1.5″ CMOS sensor.

Its comprehensive loadout can capture videos in 6K/60 fps HDR and 4K/120 fps slow motion. No need to cut things short either, as the 95 Wh battery lasts up to 51 minutes. The Mavic 4 Pro can reach flight speeds of up to 56 mph and boasts a range of 25.4 miles. For clarity and minimal interference, it supports O4+ 10-bit HDR video transmission.

For superior stability and smooth filmography even in windy conditions, DJI is mounting these shooters on an Infinity Gimbal system. The latter supports 360° rotation so operators can frame the subject in unique ways. Even when the lights go down, the drone relies on 0.1-Lux Nightscape Omnidirectional Obstacle Sensing technology.

Lastly, as the product page puts it: “DJI Mavic 4 Pro is a game-changer, boasting cutting-edge features that redefine our technology and take DJI drone imaging and flight performance to unprecedented levels. This triple-camera flagship drone is set to transform how you create and explore new horizons in aerial photography.”

Images courtesy of DJI