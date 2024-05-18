Building a brand new gaming rig or even shopping for accessories these days can either be a fun or stressful experience. The sheer number of options can be intimidating for newbies, but the enjoyable aspect is the discovery of cool new products. We have heard about a brand named Lofree for a while now, but its new EDGE keyboard is one of the hottest items on Kickstarter right now.

This Chinese brand may have popped up once in a while when you search for input devices like keyboards and mice. Furthermore, they also supply switches and a few odd items as indicated by their catalog. Unfortunately, their hardware is not geared for gaming as noted by a bunch of reviews posted online. Nonetheless, many still laud the company’s eye for design and build quality.

If you need a keyboard that’s remarkably slim, responsive, stylish, and offers an excellent typing experience, then read on. Lofree is crafting an input device that measures 5.4 mm at its thinnest point and weighs only 1.07 lbs. To achieve this with the EDGE, the manufacturer turned to composites — specifically carbon fiber.

Another crucial piece to this puzzle is the perforated magnesium alloy base. The metal has been given a premium matte finish, while the holes form an eye-catching grille. Since the EDGE packs a rechargeable battery to enable Bluetooth connectivity, these will aid in heat dissipation. Rubber feet at the bottom also minimize vibrations and keep the keyboard stable while in use.

Lofree also commissioned Kailh to develop the POM 2.0 mechanical switch with a 2.4 mm travel before actuation. The linear mechanism is self-lubricating, durable, and rated for 50 million keystrokes. According to the press materials the EDGE is virtually silent and should be okay to use in libraries. So far, the only caveat is the removal of hot-swapping, which can be a dealbreaker for some customization enthusiasts.

Images courtesy of Lofree