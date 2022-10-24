With stellar names in the Scotch whiskey scene already established as longtime favorites among enthusiasts, some amazing distilleries end up overlooked. Thankfully, experts occasionally rediscover these and bring their blends back to public attention. Hence, if your senses crave something new to sample, Loch Lomond presents a batch of its 54 Year Old single malt.

Collectors and those who just want to sample the finest whiskeys Scotland has to offer should check out this release. However, it’s important to note that only 55 bottles of this exclusive expression will be available for purchase. Moreover, it’s likely many buyers already lining up for it.

“Distilled in 1967, just one year after the distillery’s iconic straight neck stills began production in 1966, Loch Lomond 54 year old whisky has been expertly crafted from unpeated malted barley and collected at high strength,” reads the product page.

This is the distillery’s oldest age statement yet and should already be on the radar of some discerning dram drinkers. The whiskey was originally matured in refill American oak hogshead. Then, since 1994, it was aging in refill European oak sherry hogshead.

The 54 Year Old single malt does not undergo chill filtering and they’re bottling it at 41.1% ABV. Remove the cover to experience a nose of toasted oak, orange peel, marmalade, fresh vanilla pods, melted brown sugar, and crème caramel. Take a sip to taste raisins, honey, lemon, dried fruits, sultanas, and tart pineapple.

Finally, it finishes off with warm oak spice, kiwi, green fruit, cinnamon, anise, and floral essences. The Loch Lomond 54 Year Old single malt whiskey ships in a stunning dark oak presentation box. Inside is a Glencairn crystal decanter.

Images courtesy of Loch Lomond