Building on the success of its EcoTrek Pants, LIVSN Designs is back with another tough-as-nails recreational outdoor wear that packs a lot of functionality in a stylish and flexible design. The EcoTrek Overalls are unlike any other with features that blur the line between outdoor gear and workwear.

These fully-synthetic technical overalls offer breathability, ease in mobility, and versatility across various weather conditions and activities. It is made from Blue Ocean Nylon, a proprietary durable, soft, and lightweight mesh suitable for hot, cold, and wet conditions. The fabric is made from 70% ocean waste, 25% nylon, and 5% spandex, and is highly resistant to water, stains, and abrasions, and is sweat wicking and quick-drying.

Adding to its durability are the YKK zippers, strong seams, sturdy hardware, double knees, double seats, and reinforcements at common failure points. LIVSN Designs also integrated useful features into the EcoTrek Overalls to make it versatile without looking tactical. These include a gusseted crotch for the men, articulated knees for ease in movements, adjustable cuffs, stretchy adjustable shoulder straps, and several various sized pockets (even hidden ones).

Likewise, the team partnered with the innovative Gnara Apparel to incorporate its GoFly Zipper Technology to the design. This is a secret zipper seamlessly integrated into the design to allow easy restroom breaks for women in the great outdoors sans the need to remove any clothing.

The fly opens from the front then down and back up to the waistline. The EcoTrek Overalls come in a relaxed fit for all-day wear and in a breathable and versatile design that ensures comfort in both hot and cold temperatures.

Images courtesy of LIVSN Designs