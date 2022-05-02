Back in the day, folks hit the road or the trails to get away from the creature comforts of home. Some do it to disconnect from electronics and reconnect with nature instead. As advancements in mobile data technology improve connectivity almost everywhere, it creates new demand. Living Vehicle presents a luxurious motorhome for digital nomads dubbed the LV Creative Studio.

This camper trailer is replete with all premium tech goodies one might need for almost every task. Basically, this is working from home on a whole new level. The only caveat we’ve seen so far is the company’s decision to stick with Apple products for its mobile office.

Keep in mind there are others who prefer to use more versatile platforms for their productivity. Nonetheless, here’s what the LV Creative Studio is packing. You get two Apple Pro Display 6K XDRs, a pair of Genelec The One speakers, wired 250 Hz headphones from Beyer Dynamic, a Magic Keyboard, a Magic Trackpad, and a choice between a Mac Studio or 16” MacBook Pro.

It’s not clear if Living Vehicle will cater to a client’s request to swap these for a custom rig and other more versatile computing equipment. Also, if you’re wondering, the LV Creative Studio is actually housing the workstation in a two-in-one office/bedroom section. The wall features a desk that folds down to reveal a queen-size bed.

Since this is an off-grid setup, the Creative Studio relies on clean energy to power your devices and more. The roof holds solar panels that harvest energy it then stores in high-capacity batteries. In case of an emergency, a backup generator is there when you need it. The LV Creative Studio is an awesome option tech-savvy adventurers should check out.

Images courtesy of Living Vehicles