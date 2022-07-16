A couple of months ago, we talked about a cool motorhome for digital nomads and content creators. The LV Creative Studio was a luxe take on a camper that packs outstanding off-grid capabilities and creature comforts. Living Vehicle revisits the modular platform and introduces new upgrades to make off-grid living even more enjoyable. This is the 2023 LV Core.

Don’t compromise your comfort and connectivity even when in remote locations. Living Vehicle equips the 2023 LV Core with high-capacity lithium-ion batteries and SunPower flexible photovoltaic panels that can generate up to 3,400W on a sunny day. It also has multiple backup options just in case the unthinkable happens.

The company will work with clients to come up with a layout that suits their needs. Deck out your camper with everything it needs to become your mobile apartment. Sleeping arrangements are plentiful as well. Prepare meals in a residential-style kitchen, take a bath in the spa-style bathroom, sleep in a queen-sized bed, or step out onto the fold-down patio for some fresh air.

However, the game-changing upgrade Living Vehicle adds to the 2023 LV Core is an atmospheric generator system. The tech and equipment come from Watergen. It can collect up to 5 gallons of clean drinking water in a day. Along with its solar panels, you can go on outdoor adventures longer.

The 2023 LV Core is engineered to perform in any season. The all-aluminum frame and stainless steel reinforcements make it a rugged camper. It even touts a 16-inch ground clearance and an angled undercarriage toward the rear. This will gladly accompany you almost anywhere as long as your truck or SUV can tow it.

Images courtesy of Living Vehicle