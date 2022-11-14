We have to admit it. Not all of us share the passions others have when it comes to camping. Many consider it a rite of passage that distinguishes men from boys, but it’s not necessarily for everyone. Hence, we have establishments that offer glamping facilities which let us enjoy the great outdoors in relative comfort. Given the option, we want the Living O’Pod.

If you’re one of the few out there who own a vast piece of property, UN10 Design has a perfect concept in mind. This modern residence touts a dome crafted out of metal and glass panels. The setup allows natural light to filter through during the day to brighten the spaces within.

Overall, its shape makes it seem like a crystal igloo, but there’s more to it than just the transparent façade. If privacy is not an issue, then the Living O’Pod offers a cool way for you to reconnect with nature. With 360-degree views of your surroundings, this provides the most immersive experience without all the hassle of actually camping.

The domed building is envisioned to rise in Repovesi, Finland in a wooded area. Stumbling upon this while trekking through the forest is surely a shocking sight. On the other hand, those staying in the Living O’Pod are likely having a blast. Inside, there are two levels with a spiral staircase to access the upper floor.

The volume holds a living room, kitchen, bathroom, and master bedroom. A fascinating feature UN10 Design adds to the Living O’Pod is the motorized foundation. This allows guests to rotate the entire structure to maximize sunlight. It means you can pick the ideal view each time. We hope others also adopt a similar idea like this.

Images courtesy of UN10 Design