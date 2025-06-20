A cold beverage is always a welcome treat after a long and tiring day especially when out in the sun. And when it comes to outdoor adventures, a cooler is the best way to chill refreshments. While some offer only a few hours or days of ice retention, the Freezill from Living Enrichment delivers over a week’s worth of icy chill.

Don’t bother mulling over whether to bring a soft or hard cooler if portability and space is an issue. This soft cooler provides the protection and thermal insulation of a hard cooler but in a travel-friendly size. It boasts a fully waterproof and puncture-resistant shell lined for protection from scratches and damages.

Moreover, Freezil doesn’t rely on foam panels or double-walled gimmicks. Instead, it uses a patented PhaseTherma insulation that doesn’t just block heat from the outside. It also actively absorbs excess cold, stores it, and releases it in response to temperature fluctuations within the cooler.

The result? An interior that stays icy cold for longer periods, even with multiple lid openings. Freezil stores cold energy within its walls and when warm air enters, the stored cold air is released back into the cooler. This helps fight off the heat and keeps the interior cold and fresh.

To back its claim of a ten-day icy chill retention, the Freezill underwent scientific evaluation from TÜV, a globally recognized third-party testing institution. Using just 5kg of ice kept the internal temperature between -1.4ºC to 5ºC for approximately nine to ten days and with most of the ice still solid during this period. The interior stayed at a significantly below room temperature even after the tenth day, for reliable cooling well into the later days.

Images courtesy of Living Enrichment