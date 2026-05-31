Bake pizza outdoors with the gas-powered Ooni Koda 2 Pro. It delivers consistently delicious pizza using a patent-pending G2 Gas Technology. The tapered flame system, independently controlled via dual lateral gas burners, lets you direct more heat where it’s needed. This results in 4x better heat distribution across the pizza stone. In turn, it eliminates hot and cold spots, resulting in 25% faster recharge for easier, better cooking.

It provides a generous 18″ cooking surface so you can cater to a group. It boasts a 30% larger capacity than the Koda 16, with a stone that’s 21” at the front and 18” at the rear. There’s plenty of space to put in a sheet pan or cast iron for baking. It can accommodate 18″ pizzas, large cuts of meat, pastries, and more.

Moreover, the Koda 2 Pro gives you the flexibility to cook whatever your palate dictates, thanks to its expanded temperature range of 160 °C to 500 °C. This means you can cook everything from steaks to a whole roast chicken, or bake Neapolitan-style pizza in just 60 seconds. It keeps the heat where it’s needed thanks to a 50% thicker pizza stone and removable glass visor.

Conveniently, it comes with a Bluetooth-enabled Ooni Connect Digital Temperature Hub featuring a front-mounted display that shows real-time ambient temperature and food readings. You also get alerts on your phone to ensure the perfect cook every time. It also comes with a digital meat probe for manual use.

The Koda 2 Pro pizza oven offers a user-friendly plug-and-play design that sets up in minutes so you can start cooking right away. It also offers zero-effort clean-up via pyrolytic cleaning.

Images courtesy of Kodi