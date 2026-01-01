As we pointed out previously, private and commercial flights via electric vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL) aircraft will soon be available. We’re not just making wild assumptions, but taking into account the number of successful test flights. The latest to complete one is the Generation 6 from Wisk Aero, and it’s noteworthy for a reason.

We understand accomplishments like these are nothing out of the ordinary these days. In fact, it seems like every other week, another startup announces something supposedly groundbreaking. What makes this achievement by Boeing’s subsidiary fascinating, however, is the cutting-edge technology and service it provides.

Reports indicate the Generation 6 test flight was performed at the company’s facilities in Hollister, California, on December 16, 2025. Its success is crucial for FAA certification as the eVTOL promises fully autonomous operations. This means pilot-free aviation might become a reality a couple of years from now, and boy, are we thrilled!

It’s currently unclear if the zero-emission aircraft will still feature a traditional cockpit when it officially takes to the skies. However, what we do know is that despite its array of sensors and AI flight system, a ground-based team still actively monitors everything. The first few markets Wisk Aero plans to cater to include Miami, Los Angeles, and Houston.

The Generation 6 can reach altitudes of 6,000 feet and cruise up to speeds of 120 knots (130 mph). Its wings are packing six fixed lift rotors and another six lift/thrust rotors. This allows the eVTOL to transition seamlessly between hovering and conventional flight scenarios. Lastly, the air taxi can ferry up to four passengers and their luggage.

